Pillion riding to be banned from 8th Moharram in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday approved a ban on pillion riding on motorcycles from the night of 8th Moharram to deter any untoward incident during majalis and azadari processions in the metropolis.

He directed the Sindh police to start snap-checking all over the province.

Shah said he was not in favour of a pillion riding ban but the recent killing of a doctor by two motorcyclists forced him to take this decision.

The ban will remain in force until the night of 10th Moharram.

The chief minister chaired a high-level meeting on law and order situation here today.

It was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, DG Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and other security officials.

The CM, in order to ensure foolproof security arrangements during majalis and processions, approved installation of extra CCTV cameras and directed the law enforcement agencies to deploy heavy contingent of police and Rangers all over the province and also keep 52 companies of Pak army ready in reserve so that they could be called in case of any emergency.

He said that no major incident of extremist violence had taken place in the province of Sindh over the past three years.

“This shows that the political will of the government, hard of law enforcement agencies, police, Rangers and intelligence agencies and their sacrifices have produced best results in terms of restoration of law and order in the city,” he said.

