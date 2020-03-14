Coronavirus patient admitted in PIMS, cured: sources

ISLAMABAD: According to details, a 48-year-old female who had been admitted to the healthcare facility after showing symptoms for the deadly virus has been given a clean bill of health.

Sources entailed that the female was under observation and critical care, although her tests conducted today, came out as negative and no longer showed coronavirus infection.

The patient was tested twice within a week which helped deduce that she had been cured. It was also revealed that both tests conducted on the woman came out as normal since initial admission to PIMS and eventual quarantined isolation.

Sources have claimed that the woman belongs to the Gilgit-Baltistan region of the country and was shifted to the capital’s PIMS on February 28 from neighbouring Rawalpindi.

It has been decided that the patient would be kept under observation for three more days which is being done as a precautionary measure, sources said.

If the woman remains stable and fit, she would be discharged after 3 days.

