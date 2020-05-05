Doctor infected with COVID-19 shifted to private ward in PIMS hospital

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital has expanded the isolation ward for coronavirus patients, whereas, a doctor tested positive for virus today was also shifted to the private ward, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that Dr Sarwat has been shifted to the private ward who was tested positive for COVID-19 today. Moreover, the hospital administration expanded the isolation ward for coronavirus patients.

It emerged that 50-bed arrangement has been made in the private ward of the hospital. 27 patients are also receiving treatment in isolation ward which was established earlier at PIMS hospital. The previously established isolation ward has a capacity of 30 patients while the new cases will be shifted to the private ward.

Earlier in the day, a report stated that the number of health professionals contracted coronavirus reached 509 in Pakistan as 10 more doctors tested positive for the virus within 24 hours.

The country is witnessing a consistent increase in coronavirus cases while the health professionals working on the front line are also falling prey to the pandemic.

The statistics regarding the doctors, paramedical and other medical staff were compiled in a report sent to the health ministry.

The report stated that 10 doctors tested positive for coronavirus who were performing duties in different medical facilities to treat COVID-19 patients.

