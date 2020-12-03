PIMS hospital closes out-patient services amid COVID-19 spike

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital has closed its out-patient services at children and gynaecology sections amid COVID-19 second wave, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the PIMS hospital confirmed that the out-patient departments (OPDs) of the children and gynaecology sections have been closed due to the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the Islamabad’s largest government hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), had announced limiting its medical services for patients due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic during its second wave in the country.

In a previous statement, the hospital’s spokesperson had said that the central outpatient department (OPD) service was closed except the OPDs of gynaecology and children section. Dr Waseem Khawaja added that the emergency section of the hospital will be fully functional amid the current situation.

The decision for the closure of OPD service was made in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases and surgeries will only be conducted in an emergency case. The OPD service will be restored after witnessing improvement in the pandemic situation, added Dr Khawaja.

On November 7, a large number of health workers including doctors and paramedics of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) had been infected with the novel coronavirus.

In the hospital, 97 health workers had been tested positive in the second wave of COVID-19, sources at the hospital said. In the recent COVID-19 wave, 75 doctors, 12 nurses and 10 other members of the PIMS staff have contracted the virus, sources said. Giving the details, sources said that 51 trainee doctors and 24 medical officers in the hospital had also been diagnosed with the virus.

According to sources, 13 and two nurses at the children hospital had been tested positive, while five doctors at the cardiac centre and five others at the gynacaelogy ward have contracted COVID-19.

Moreover, 12 nurses posted at various wards of the hospital had also been tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to hospital sources.

The virus had surged due to fall in temperatures while the patients visiting are also not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs), sources further said. The infected PIMS staff had been quarantined at homes.

