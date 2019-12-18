KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) chief Pir Pagara has given his reaction over the special court’s verdict in Pervez Musharraf treason case, saying that an army chief could never compromise on national interests, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pir Pagara expressed his sorrow over the December 17’s judgement of the special court in the high treason case against former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

He said it is possible that General Musharraf had made some mistakes in his tenure. The PML-F chief said that Pakistan military troops are the symbol of national stability and dignity. He questioned how can one be a traitor who risks his life to serve the nation.

The special court had awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf yesterday in the high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Musharraf. The court will issue a detailed verdict within 48 hours.

The high treason trial for imposing the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He is presently admitted at a hospital in Dubai in a serious condition.

