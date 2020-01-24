Pistol bullets found in Istanbul-bound flyer’s luggage at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Friday seized pistol bullets from an Istanbul-bound flyer’s luggage at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, reported ARY News.

According to ASF officials, three bullets of 9mm pistol were found in the luggage of an American national of Pakistani origin, Chaudhry Habib, during checking at the airport.

Subsequently, he was escorted to an ASF control room where he was quizzed about the possession of the bullets.

The passenger, who was travelling to Istanbul along with his family, told the officials that the bullets were mistakenly placed in his luggage. He tendered a written apology, after which he was allowed to board his flight.

Read More: Bullets of 9mm pistol recovered from woman at Lahore airport

Last week, bullets were discovered in the baggage of a woman at the Islamabad airport.

Seven bullets were found in the luggage of Miraj Bibi, a resident of KP’s Mohmand agency, according to ASF officials.

She, however, was allowed to board a Kuwait-bound flight (KU-206) after she told the officials that the bullets were erroneously placed in the luggage.

Comments

comments