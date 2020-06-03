Bodies of 91 PK-8303 crash victims handed over to families

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department on Wednesday said that 91 bodies of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash victims have been identified and handed over to their families, ARY News reported.

The provincial health department said that at present six bodies were lying in the mortuary of the Edhi Foundation for identification.

Except for two survivors, all 97 passengers and crew members of the flight that crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport were confirmed dead.

Earlier on June 1, a 12-year-old girl, Naheeda, who was injured when ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-8303 plane crashed in the neighbourhood, passed away in Karachi.

Naheeda was a resident of Malir’s Jam Kunda Goth and worked at a house in Model Colony. She was burnt on 60% of her body.

Meanwhile, the experts of the French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis (BEA) for Civil Aviation Safety have successfully downloaded data of cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) of the ill-fated aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-8303.

The French agency, BEA, confirmed on its Twitter account that the FDR and CVR data of the Airbus 320 aircraft was successfully downloaded over the request of Pakistan’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB). It added that the analysis of the recovered data is in progress which will continue this week.

It is pertinent to mention here that an 11-member team of Airbus company comprising French experts completed its investigations at the site of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash incident on May 31

