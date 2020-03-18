ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Wednesday wrapped up the case pertaining to the formation of a judicial commission in relation to the ongoing inquiry against Rao Anwar, ARY News reported.

The petitioner who had sought the commission’s formation has backed out of the demand and told the court that they wanted to take the matter to Sindh High Court before bringing it to the apex court.

Justice Musheer Alam presiding over the case asked if any of the petitioners was directly affected due to the case of extrajudicial killing to which the lawyer of the plaintiff answered that the father of slain Naqeebullah Mehsud was also one of the petitioners.

The judges in their remarks on the case said that the petitioners had failed to prove their allegations of 444 murders against Rao Anwar.

To this the lawyer representing the aggrieved party rebutted that the judges should be wary of the remarks they passed in court as they could have far-reaching effects and may influence proceedings elsewhere.

The petition has been pulled back and will now be heard in Sindh High Court. Naqeebullah’s family members are pursuing the case after the untimely death of his father last year.

