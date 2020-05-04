Plane carrying coronavirus aid crashes in Somalia

MOGADISHU: A plane carrying aid supplies for use in the fight against the coronavirus crashed in Somalia’s southern Bay region on Monday, killing seven people on board, a security official and the state-run news agency said.

State-run Somalia News Agency said the plane belonged to African Express Airways and was ferrying supplies for use in the fight against the novel coronavirus. It said there were six crew members on board.

“An African (Express) Airways plane from Mogadishu flew to Baidoa and then continued its flight to Bardale town where it crashed,” the news agency said on its website.

“The plane crashed near Bardale airport. It was carrying medicine to prevent COVID-19. It is not clear why it crashed.”

