PIA plane crash: 51 bodies handed over to families

ISLAMABAD: At least 51 bodies of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash victims have been handed over to their families after identification thus far, ARY News reported.

A PIA spokesperson said that out of the total, 60 bodies have been identified so far. He maintained that of the 60 bodies, 41 identified via physical procedure, 18 through DNA tests and one via dental record.

The spokesperson said that 37 bodies were kept in different morgues and their identification process was underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah had said that the DNA tests of the victims of crashed PIA plane will be completed within 10 days.

Earlier today, four more bodies of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash had been identified via DNA process.

Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in his tweet had said the bodies had been identified during the DNA identification process at a Karachi University (KU) forensic lab.

4 more DNA samples have been matched with dead bodies at Khi University Lab. Legal heirs & families have been informed for handing over the respective dead bodies. May Allah SWT bless all departed souls & give strength to the bereaved families. DNA matching is ongoing for others — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) May 29, 2020

