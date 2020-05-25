PIA plane crash: 41 bodies handed over to families

KARACHI: The authorities have handed over bodies of 41 passengers who had died in the tragic incident of PIA plane crash in Karachi to their families after receiving their DNA test reports, ARY News reported.

A PIA spokesperson said that the national flag carrier, under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was shifting the bodies to their houses. Of the bodies, four have been shifted to Lahore and three in Islamabad, he added.

Terming the incident of the plane crash a national tragedy, he said that holding someone responsible on the basis of limited information and few videos will be inappropriate.

The spokesperson said that the real causes behind the accident will be determined after completion of the ongoing investigations.

He said that PIA was providing all-out facilities to the bereaved families, adding that the national flag carrier issued international and domestic air tickets to the heirs of the victims.

Read More: PIA plane crash: 66 bodies identified so far, says Azra Fazl Pechuhu

Earlier on May 23, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu had said that 97 bodies had been recovered from the site of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash and all of the victims were passengers of the ill-fated plane.

“The deceased included 68 men, 26 women and three children,” she had said while addressing a presser flanked by Sindh government Spokesman Murtaza Wahab.

“We have sent DNA of the unidentified dead bodies to a forensic lab at University of Karachi,” she had said adding that 47 relatives of the victims had submitted samples as 66 bodies had already been identified.

Comments

comments