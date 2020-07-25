Web Analytics
Plane crashes into house in Germany

BERLIN: A small aircraft crashed into a residential building in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia, killing three people and injuring a child, police said on Saturday.

The roof of the apartment building in the town of Wesel caught fire after the microlight plane crashed into it, a police spokesman said.

Witnesses told local media that the aircraft had collided with a hot-air balloon shortly before the crash.

DEVELOPING STORY….. MORE TO FOLLOW

