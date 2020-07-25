BERLIN: A small aircraft crashed into a residential building in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia, killing three people and injuring a child, police said on Saturday.

The roof of the apartment building in the town of Wesel caught fire after the microlight plane crashed into it, a police spokesman said.

Witnesses told local media that the aircraft had collided with a hot-air balloon shortly before the crash.

#Germany #Wesel #NRW #plane #crash In Wesel in North Rhine-Westphalia, an ultralight aircraft crashed into a house and went up in flames. The local police said three people were killed. Two other people were saved injured. pic.twitter.com/1AzhMxIgd8 — Xy5Z89🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@Xy5Z89) July 25, 2020

