Video showing plane’s emergency landing at busy motorway goes viral  

In an unexpected act for the travelers, a plane made a safe emergency landing at a busy motorway after it encountered a mechanical problem.

It occurred in Canada as the entire incident was captured on film by witness Mathieu Leclerc.

The video shows aeroplane coming down lower and lower over the roadway, until eventually it becomes clear this is not just a low pass or an accident, but a well-controlled landing.

Happened on Highway 40 in Quebec City, the plane could be seen travelling in the same direction as the cars, and made a smooth landing surrounded by vehicles.

The video shows the cars moving slowly towards the plane as it lands on the highway.

According to media reports, the pilot of the Piper Cherokee aircraft called the Quebec City fire department to ask for permission to land on the motorway a few kilometres south of the Jean-Lesage International Airport.

Reports of planes making crash landing have emerged from time to time and in one such case, a Russian plane carrying 100 people crash-landed on its belly in the north of the country after experiencing problems with landing gear Sunday, the company and officials said, adding no one was seriously hurt.

The Utair Boeing was buffeted by a sudden change in wind direction as it was landing at Usinsk airport in the northern Komi region, the airline said, and it was already on the tarmac when it suffered a malfunction.

Images online showed a Boeing sitting on its belly on the snow-covered tarmac as passengers scrambled to evacuate.

A video showed passengers and crew running out of the crashed plane in a frantic manner.

