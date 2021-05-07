An air ambulance had to make an emergency belly landing at the Mumbai airport while being en route from Nagpur to Hyderabad after it lost a wheel in the mid-air.

The Jet Serve Aviation C-90 aircraft VT-JIL was operating an Ambulance flight from Nagpur with a patient on board. While departing, a wheel separated and fell on the ground, forcing the aircraft to be diverted to Mumbai airport to make an emergency landing.

A Jet Serve Aviation C-90 aircraft VT-JIL was operating an Ambulance flight from Nagpur with patient on board. While departing, a wheel separated & fell on ground. Aircraft landed in Mumbai. Crew confirmed they did a belly landing (no landing gear taken out), foam put on runway. pic.twitter.com/euUIyfQRp5 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021



The crew confirmed they did a belly landing (no landing gear taken out), foam put on the runway.

“Showing presence of mind Capt Kesari Singh belly-landed the aircraft on foam carpeting in Mumbai. All onboard are safe,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

A full emergency was declared for a non-scheduled Beechcraft VT-JIL aircraft with the airport’s emergency response team including the fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, and others was activated instantly and on standby to provide immediate assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the passengers.

“As a precautionary method, the CSMIA also foamed runway 27 in order to avoid the aircraft catching fire. All passengers were evacuated safely and flights operating in and out of CSMIA remain on schedule,” the Mumbai airport added.

