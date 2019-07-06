Plane with ‘Justice for Kashmir’ banner flies over Headingley ground

LEEDS: An aircraft with banners of “#Justice for Kashmir” and “India stop genocide & free Kashmir” were flown over Headingley during India’s World Cup clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday.

An insurgency on the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) over the past three decades has left more than 70,000 martyred, mainly civilians.

On the other hand, ICC has said that they are conducting an inquiry into the matter.

“We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again,” the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

Read More: Rohit, Rahul hit centuries as India crush Sri Lanka

“Throughout the tournament, we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring.

Last week’s group game between Pakistan and Afghanistan was marred by clashes between fans, prompting a police probe.

