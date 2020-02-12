In what appeared to be a lucky escape, a plane was captured on camera being hit by a lightning soon after it took off from a nearby airport, however, no harm was reported.

The heart-stopping moments were captured on a home security camera installed by Daniel Pereira near the Birmingham Airport and he later shared it on his Facebook page, showing a Aer Lingus plane hit by lightning soon after take-off from Birmingham Airport.

Omg just seen a plane get hit by lightning Posted by Daniel Pereira on Sunday, February 9, 2020

Narrating the incident, Pereira said: “We were watching TV when we saw a huge light on the other side of our closed blinds and then a heard a huge noise which made our dogs jump.”

An Aer Lingus spokeswoman confirmed the plane was struck by lightning, but did not suffer any damage and landed as scheduled in Dublin at 10:38 p.m.

An airport spokeswoman confirmed the incident but said that the aircraft are built to withstand lightning and do frequently encounter lightning during flying.

“Aircraft are designed to withstand lightning strikes by using static wicks which allow the electricity to pass back into the air from the fuselage.

In November previous year, it was an extremely close call for a plane in New Zealand after a video doing rounds on social media showed how it missed a lightning bolt by inches.

The scene involving an Airbus A380 was captured by Daniel Currie, working at Christchurch Airport and showed a bolt of lightning behind an aircraft that had touched down.

The stuff.co.nz was told by the eye-witness that the planes were all waiting to unload but couldn’t because of the weather. “So [we] were just waiting on the tarmac for clearance and there were multiple lightning strikes … everyone was fine nothing caught fire but looks like a close call. [It] made for an awesome photo.”

