Airplane of Saudi crown prince enters into Pakistan’s airspace: Fawad Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry, said Prime Minister Imran Khan will host luncheon in honour of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman after his arrival to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News, Chaudhry said the visiting dignitary would be given an unprecedented welcome. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other government ministers have been saying the government had planned grand welcome for the crown prince.

Saudi prince’s plane enters’ Pakistan’s airspace

The minister, in a tweet, confirmed that the plane of Saudi crown prince had entered Pakistan’s airspace and he was given the warm welcome.

سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادہ محمد بن سلمان کاپاکستانی فضائی حدود میں داخل ہوتے ہی شایان شان استقبال۔ دفاع پاکستان میں ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت کے حامل پاک فضائیہ کے ایف 16 اور جے ایف 17تھنڈر طیاروں نے شاہی طیارے کو اپنے حصار میں لے لیا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 17, 2019

He said F-16 and JF-17 Thunder jets of Pakistan Air Force took the plane of visiting dignitary into protective custody and are now escorting it to its destination.

He said the Saudi dignitary will be given guard of honour and 21-gun salute.

Responding to a question, the information minister said Pakistan would continue playing its role to eradicate problems faced by the Muslim world.

“Pakistan’s role is to splash water on the fire and we will continue doing so”, he added.

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is arriving in Pakistan on a maiden visit to the country today (Sunday). Prime Minister Khan will personally receive the Saudi delegation.

During his two-day visit, the crown prince will be accompanied by a high-powered delegation, including members of Saudi Royal family, key ministers and leading businessmen.

Earlier in the day, Fawad Chaudhry chaired a high level meeting in Islamabad to review arrangements for the coverage of the visit of Saudi crown prince.

The principal information officer briefed the gathering about the arrangements made for the visit of the Saudi Arabian crown prince.

