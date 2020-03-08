Plane stopped from taking off as passengers brawl

MANCHESTER: A passenger plane had to return back to its stand twice after passengers scuffled with each other before the aircraft could take off at Manchester Airport.

According to the details, the Alicante-bound flight of EasyJet had to turn back twice after separate groups of passengers began rowing.

Due to the fights in the plane, the flight EZY-1919 delayed for three hours at Manchester Airport on Thursday afternoon, Mirror reported.

The plane flew for its destination after the police offloaded all the passengers creating disturbance.

A spokesman for the airline said some passengers had been drinking their own alcohol onboard and prior to the flight. The plane was forced to return back to its stand after a group caused a disturbance, he said and added that the passengers faced further disruption after the plane was stopped from taking off a second time, due to a second group.

A spokesperson for the budget airline said: “We can confirm that the flight EZY1919 from Manchester to Alicante returned to stand on two occasions as a result of two separate groups of passengers onboard behaving disruptively.”

“Whilst such incidents are rare, we have taken them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board,” he added.

