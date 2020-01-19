Planes avoid collision after coming face to face in Pak airspace  

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and an international airline’ planes came face to face in the Pakistani air space allegedly due to the negligence of the air traffic controllers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, an investigation into the incident has been initiated by the Safety Investigation Board and air traffic controller (ATC) authorities.

Sources revealing the episode which led to a possible disaster said that a senior air traffic controller left his place, giving charge to a trainee controller when the incident occurred. They said that even the junior air traffic controller was not accompanied at the time by an instructor.

The authorities have removed three officials including two senior controllers and a trainee over negligence after investigations into the incident is launched.

It is pertinent to mention here that the flights that avoided a collision included a PIA flight traveling from Islamabad airport to Jinnah International Airport in Karachi while the international airline’ plane was traveling from Dubai to Delhi.

On 27 December 2019, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Lahore-bound flight narrowly escaped an accident during landing at Lahore airport.

Read More: Passenger plane escapes crash after bird hit it near Peshawar

According to sources, a PK-777 flight of national flag-carrier was grounded after a piece of metal hit the engine during an ongoing operation at Allama Iqbal International airport.

“A piece of metal hit the engine of Jeddah to Lahore PIA flight during landing at Lahore airport. Pilot efficiently controlled the plane and landed it onboarding bridge with one engine,” said PIA spokesperson.

Comments

comments