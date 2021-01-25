WATCH: Planes fly with ‘Worst President Ever’ banners over Trump’s home

FLORIDA: Just days after former United States president Donald Trump left the White House and moved to his new home in Florida, two planes with banners taunting the former president were spotted flying over his house.

According to the details, the two planes spotted flying over Donald Trump’s house with banners inscribed with ‘Worst President Ever’ and ‘Pathetic Loser.’

Welcome back to Florida Mr. Trump pic.twitter.com/JN1AM0DPoq — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 24, 2021

According to reports, there is currently no information on who carried out the stunt. Social media reactions pointed to the fact that not too many Florida people seemed excited about Trump moving to their state after leaving the White House.

Many residents were reportedly unhappy at sharing a residence with the former president.

“Nobody that I’ve spoken to is looking forward to him coming back to Palm Beach,” Richard J. Steinberg, a real estate broker who works in Palm Beach and New York, told the Baltimore Sun.

“Quite honestly, I think that whether you’re a Trump supporter or not, I don’t think that there are many people that in good conscience can justify what happened on Jan. 6, and I think that most – most – people hold him at least partially responsible,” he added.

