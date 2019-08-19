Plant for Pakistan drive aims to make country green: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the objective of “Plant for Pakistan” campaign is to make every part of the country green.

In a tweet, the SAPM said Imran Khan is the only leader who took solid steps to deal with the challenges of climate change and gave special importance to tree plantation.

“پلانٹ فارپاکستان”مہم کا مقصد ملک کے ہر کونےاورچپےکوسبزوشاداب بنانا ہے۔عمران خان وہ واحد رہنما ہیں جنہوں نے ماحولیات کو درپیش چیلنجز سے نمٹنے کے لیے عملی اقدامات اٹھائےاورشجرکاری کو

خصوصی اہمیت دی۔تمام شہری اس مہم کا حصہ بنیں اور پودا لگائیں۔درخت لگاناسنت نبویﷺاور صدقہ جاریہ ہے — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 19, 2019

Yesterday, the campaign ‘Plant for Pakistan’ was launched across the country. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while talking to media after planting a sapling in Islamabad, had said the government had set a target to plant 10 billion trees in five years under Plant for Pakistan programme.

Back in the month of September, last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally launched the drive by planting a sapling in Haripur district. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was also present on the occasion.

The purpose of the campaign is to encourage people, communities, organizations, business and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees.

