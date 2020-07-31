Tree plantation drive brings visible massive change: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his satisfaction over ’10 Billion Tree Tsunami’ program, Prime Minister Imran Imran Khan on Friday said that the tree plantation drive has started bringing massive visible change in the country, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan, sharing a video clip of Baloki area of Punjab on Twitter, said, ” A massive change is visible a year after we started tree plantation drive, on land recovered from the mafia, as part of 10 BillionTreeTsunami program”

Baloki, Punjab: Massive change visible a yr after we started tree plantation drive, on land recovered from mafia, as part of #10BillionTreeTsunami. As an environmentalist this gives me the greatest satisfaction to leave a green Pakistan for our coming generations. pic.twitter.com/sgx7fsFlsU — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 31, 2020

He maintained that as an environmentalist this gives him the greatest satisfaction to leave a green Pakistan for coming generations.

Read More: PM Imran Khan inaugurates monsoon tree plantation drive in Kahuta

Earlier on July 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign in Kahuta and announced that the federal government set a target to plant 10 billion saplings across the country.

PM Imran Khan had inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in a ceremony held in Kahuta. The premier had been accompanied by his Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul.

While addressing the ceremony, PM Imran Khan had paid tribute to the passion of the youth for their participation in the tree plantation campaign across the country.

