‘Plastic bag ban’ begins from next month in Sindh: Malik Amin Aslam

LAHORE: Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on climate change, Malik Amin Aslam in a press conference today announced that a ‘plastic bag ban’ would be imposed in Sindh from October, ARY News reported on Monday.

Aslam said that whilst the campaign began from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it had rapidly spread to other parts of the country and its formal beginning from Sindh would take place from next month.

Aslam also said that more cities and provinces will join the fray as the movement gains momentum.

“We hope to introduce more electric cars to the vehicle market in Pakistan, our aim is to have 30% electric, environment-friendly cars on the roads of Pakistan by 2030,” said Aslam.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on September 18 imposed a ban on carrying plastic bags in colleges across the Sindh province.

As per details, the CM Murad has advised all students, college staff, officials to avoid bringing plastic bags with them while coming to college.

Earlier in August, the Sindh government had announced to make the province a plastic bag-free by October 2019.

“There will be a complete ban on making, selling and use of polythene bags from October 01 this year,” said Advisor to CM on environment Murtaza Wahab while launching an awareness campaign in Karachi.

While talking to media Murtaza Wahab said that an awareness campaign has been started by Sindh government against the plastic bags in this regard. He said that almost 50 percent of stormwater drains in Karachi are choked due to plastic bags.

Director General (DG) Health Sindh Dr Masood Solangi had also directed all the hospitals being operated under the government’s umbrella, not to use plastic bags with immediate effect.

In a letter penned to the Medical Superintendents of the different government hospitals, Dr Solangi had asked the administration to shun using plastic bags in the hospitals.

“Paper or cloth bags should be used as an alternative”, the letter read.

