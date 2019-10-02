Plastic bags in present form hazardous for environment: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Law, Raja Basharat on Wednesday said plastic bags, which are available in the markets in the present form, are hazardous for the environment.

He was chairing a meeting of the Environmental ministry to review the matters related to the ban over the use of plastic bags and protests by the traders in the province.

The minister said successful talks were held with the association over the size, thickness and other matters related to the plastic bags. “A scientific panel is being set up for the more recommendations”, he continued.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said plastic bags in the present form available in the market are hazardous to the environment and humans. He said putting the lives of billions on the stake for few lacs will not be a wise decision.

Basharat said the government is trying its best to find a solution, which would be in favour of both the industry and the environment.

Like Islamabad, Sindh, the Punjab government had also banned plastic bags in the province.

Read more: Zartaj Gul vows to fully enforce ban on use of plastic bags

While addressing in the Plant for Pakistan campaign in Lahore in the month of August, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said the Punjab government is committed to making Pakistan ‘green’, and a large-scale plantation will take place in the province.

A good sum of money has been allocated for this purpose, he had added.

Comments

comments