Platelet count improvement brightens chances of Nawaz’s shifting

LAHORE: Ailing PML-N supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count, which had drastically dropped below the minimum normal level, has been improving, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a CBC report, the PML-N leader’s platelets hovered around 55,000.

With the improvement in his platelet count, chances of his shifting to some other hospital within the country or abroad for better treatment have brightened.

Earlier today, Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, head of the medical board, said Nawaz’s platelets are now gradually increasing by around five to six thousands on a daily basis. The platelets will increase naturally now, he added.

Nawaz Sharif’s health condition has improved, he said, adding his medical treatment will continue and he could not be discharged from the hospital, Prof Mehmood Ayaz said.

The former prime minister is under treatment at the Services Hospital Lahore.

President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif had earlier on Oct 28 said his brother Nawaz Sharif has shown willingness to be treated abroad.

As per the inside story of the PML-N’s core committee meeting, the party leaders expressed concerns regarding the health condition of Nawaz. To which, Shehbaz told them about the former premier’s readiness to go abroad for his medical treatment.

However, the PML-N president advised party leaders that they should not talk about seeking the treatment for Nawaz from abroad until the court grants relief for it.

