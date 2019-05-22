Affectees reject plea bargain conditions of Rufi builders, NAB

KARACHI: The affectees have refused to accept plea bargain conditions in a case related to plots allotment under a housing project initiated by Rufi Builders, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

An accountability court in Karachi heard a case against Rufi Builders over failure to provide plots to hundreds of people despite receiving booking money.

The court asked both parties to sit together and find out a solution until May 27.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd.) Javed Iqbal accepted Rufi Builders’ application for a plea bargain.

Affectees and Manzoor Rufi also traded barbs outside the court’s building.

As the hearing went underway, the lawyer of Rufi Builders said that the builders will finalise procedure for allotment of plots after the release of owners of Rufi Builders and Developers.

However, affectees of the housing project apprised the court that plea bargain condition by Rufi Builders and NAB were not acceptable to them. The affectees said that they have lost all of their savings and now only plots’ assignation will be the only acceptable option to them.

The accountability court’s judge said that both parties should finalise a procedure till May 27 which would be acceptable for both sides.

It is noteworthy to mention that the anti-corruption watchdog had filed a corruption reference against owners of Rufi Builders in 2018. The builders were accused of looting the money of a housing project which the company had announced on Super Highway of Karachi but no plots’ allotment was made.

