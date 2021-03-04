Plea seeking fresh Senate elections filed with ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDA) on Thursday has filed a plea with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for fresh Senate elections in the country.

The plea moved by the PDA’s focal person states that the polls were not held as per the Supreme Court’s directions and the members were seen taking photographs while casting their votes.

The petitioner has pleaded with the ECP to ensure fresh Senate elections as per the SC’s directions.

According to the unofficial results from March 3 contest, PTI is the top victor and now enjoys 26 seats in the Senate.

Among the two major Opposition parties, PPP closely follows with a total of 20 seats after winning eight , while PML-N now has 18 after winning five.

