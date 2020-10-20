Plunderers of national wealth to be held accountable for every penny: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that plunderers of national wealth will be held accountable for every penny, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Shibli Faraz said that ‘political actors’ have been staging a drama over the past few days with the aim to save their corruption done in the past tenures.

He maintained that these people were national criminals as they had looted the national exchequer. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not bow down to any pressure and added that he will hold all the corrupt elements accountable.

Earlier today, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and other top police officials in the province had decided to go on leave in protest over mishandle and ridicule of the Sindh police officials in an episode involving the arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.

According to sources privy to the matter, the IG Sindh Mushtaq Mehar had gone on leave for 15 days besides a two-month leave application from Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police Special Branch Imran Yaqoob.

