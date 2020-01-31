ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to formally launch Ehsaas Kafaalat programme today, under which the poorest women will get a cash payment of Rs2,000 every month.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, unveiling the Kafaalat card with Quaid’s picture on it, lauded the prime minister’s “bold decision” to depoliticise safety nets.

She said Prime Minister Khan himself gave a go-ahead to removal of pictures of political figures from the card.

“It was decided that Quaid-e-Azam’s picture will be on the cards in future,” she said while talking to ARY News. She added such initiatives were used for political gains previously but the current government has decided to purge state institutions of politics.

Quaid’s picture on the card is the evidence that the government would stop the use of state institutions for politicking, the SAPM stressed.

