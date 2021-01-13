ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar has on Wednesday served a defamation notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Maryam Aurangzeb for her press statement earlier today, ARY News reported.

Apologize for the statements publicly or face defamation trial claiming Rs500 million in damages, the notice tells PML-N’s Aurangzeb.

My lawyers on my instruction have served legal notice to Maryam Aurangzeb for her defamatory statement today. She has been asked to apologise or she will be taken to court pic.twitter.com/3Bsk2gFY7s — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) January 13, 2021

The accountability advisor also announced the development on his Twitter handle saying his lawyers have served the notice to Maryam Aurangzeb on his instructions.

“She has been asked to apologise or she will be taken to court.”

The notice tells Maryam Aurangzeb to take back the ‘defamatory statement’ about him and apologize for it unconditionally.

It says that if she refuses to apologize on her statement which he claimed was malicious and full of lies, she will be taken to court to face defamatory trial which demands Rs500 million in compensation.

She has tried to sabotage the anti-corruption campaign in the country by levelling false accusations against me that I tried to seek a 50 per cent commission from Broadsheet company, the notice read, adding that the company’s CEO has repeatedly asserted Akbar is an honest man.

Her statements are fraught with malicious propaganda to misguide people as she claimed Akbar was capitalizing on the national exchequer, the notice says.

It was an attempt to discourage me from pursuing corruption cases, he claims in the legal notice.

