PM aide vows strict action over amputation of girl’s arm at Pims

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) to inquire after the health of a girl whose arm was amputated owing to alleged negligence on the part of the hospital’s staffers.

The relatives of the girl, 6, had locked the children’s hospital at the Pims in protest against the amputation of her arm. They alleged the child’s arm was amputated due to negligence of the hospital staff.

Dr Mirza expressed sympathies with the family and presented the affected girl child with flowers and chocolates.

He said an inquiry has been ordered into the matter and whoever is found responsible would be dealt with strictly.

“As soon as I learned about the matter, I contacted the Pims executive director and ordered the constitution of an inquiry committee to probe the matter. I suggested that the committee should comprise medical experts other than Pims doctors,” he said.

Dr Mirza assured the family that in case the probe body establishes a charge of negligence as claimed by them, stern action will be taken.

He urged the affected family to wait for the outcome of the inquiry and rest-assured that justice would be done.

