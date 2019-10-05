PM advises AJK people against crossing LoC into occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday advised people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) against crossing the Line of Control (LoC) to help fellow besieged Kashmiris in the other occupied part of the valley, as it will only cement India’s narrative of ‘Islamic terrorism.’

In a tweet, Prime Minister Khan empathized with the people of AJK saying, “I understand the anguish of the Kashmiris in AJK seeing their fellow Kashmiris in IOJK [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir] under an inhumane curfew for over 2 months.”

He cautioned that anyone crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative.

The prime minister said the Indian narrative “tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris’ struggle against brutal Indian Occupation by trying to label it as “Islamic terrorism” being driven by Pakistan. It will give India an excuse to increase [the] violent oppression of Kashmiris in IOJK & attack across LoC.”

a narrative that tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris' struggle against brutal Indian Occupation by trying to label it as "Islamic terrorism" being driven by Pakistan. It will give India an excuse to increase violent oppression of Kashmiris in IOJK & attack across LoC — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 5, 2019

The sufferings of the people of Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue unabated as restrictions and communications blockade completed two months, today. The constant gag on communications means is badly affecting the common people especially students, journalists and other professionals, as per Kashmir Media Service.

Normal life remains crippled with shops, markets, business establishments and educational institutions closed and public transport off the road.

