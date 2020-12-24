PM Imran annoyed over delay in construction projects in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lashed out at the Sindh chief secretary over the prolonged delay in giving approval to the new construction projects in the province, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting on construction projects in the country, PM Imran said that Punjab gave approval to 664 projects during the past six months while Sindh okayed only 19 during the same period. He maintained that such delaying tactics will not be tolerated in the new Pakistan.

He ordered the Sindh chief secretary to immediately give approval to the pending construction projects and provide every possible facility to the traders in the province. During the meeting, all the four provinces presented their six-month reports pretending to new construction projects.

Read More: Promotion of construction sector to help boost economy: PM Imran

Earlier on November 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the promotion of the construction sector will help boost economic activities and create new jobs for the youth.

Talking to Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority chairman, who called on him in Islamabad, the prime minister had directed him to execute new projects by keeping in view all environmental and health aspects. He had maintained that environmental protection was among the top priorities of the government.

Comments

comments