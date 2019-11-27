PM approves establishment of Construction and Infrastructure Board

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the establishment of the Construction and Infrastructure Board to address the issues being faced by the construction industry.

PM approved decision during a meeting with the delegation of the Construction Association of Pakistan, headed by Eng. Arshad Dad Khan, who called on him at PM Office.

The Prime Minister said that the board would be instrumental in addressing the issues being faced by constructors, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister also directed Secretary Planning to formulate a construction development policy for facilitating all stakeholders including contractors, clients and consultants.

He observed that the government is focusing on employing technology and making the processes digital to reduce human interface, eliminate corruption and ensure transparency in all business activities.

The delegation appreciated the vision of the Prime Minister in approving the construction sector as ‘industry’ and the steps being taken by government towards meeting the existing demand for low-cost housing in the country.

It also proposed various steps to address issues, being faced by constructers. These issues include the establishment of Construction and Infrastructure Board, setting up of Office of Procurement Ombudsman, capacity building of local construction industry, revisiting tax regime, review of laws and audit procedures and lack of standardization.

