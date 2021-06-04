PM Imran assures MQM-P of addressing Karachi’s issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday assured the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of addressing the problems being faced by the residents of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of MQM-P who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran underscored the need for an effective solution to people’s problems in the port city. He assured the delegation that the federal government will make all-out efforts for the development of Karachi and Hyderabad.

Linking Karachi’s progress with that of the entire country, PM Imran Khan termed the port city economic hub of Pakistan. The prime minister said that their alliance will play a key role in resolving the people’s problems in Sindh in general and in Karachi in particular.

Upcoming budget, Karachi Package, problems being faced by people in Karachi and Hyderabad, development projects and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The MQM-P delegation comprised Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Aminul Haque, Kunwar Naveed Jamil and Faisal Subzwari. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also present in the meeting.

Read More: MQM-P asks fed govt to mull over ‘governor’s rule’ option in Sindh

Earlier on 1st of June, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had asked the federal government to mull over the option of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh.

MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while addressing a press conference in Karachi had said that he wanted to ask the prime minister and the army chief what will happen after the revenue-generating city for the whole country go dependant on others.

Dr Siddiqui had said that it would be insulting to demand anything from Sindh’s ruling party Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as the nation. There was a need to warn the ruling party instead of raising demands before it.

Comments

comments