PM Imran, Babar Awan discuss formation of inquiry commission

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Babar Awan, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday at PM House, ARY News reported.

PM Imran and Babar Awan exchanged views on constitutional and legal matters in the meeting regarding the formation of high-powered inquiry commission, said sources.

The premier said that present govt has been making all efforts to made the accountability process more strong adding that the inquiry commission would be given full rights.

He added: ” Those who have harmed the national interest of country will be met with their substantial end.”

Read More: Debt Probe Commission won’t even spare Iqama holders: Imran Khan

During the meeting, Babar Awan said, the formation of inquiry commission decision was hailed on a national level, adding that anyone making hurdles in the process of accountability will be dealt with iron hands.

“Loan holders were busy in doing money laundering while the nation was getting poor,” said Babar Awan.

Earlier in the day, A high-level meeting presided over by the Prime Minister of Pakistan today (Saturday) concluded where matters pertaining to the federal budget and the current political situation were underscored.

Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh briefed the attendees about the budget and government’s economic objectives while the Prime Minister’s ‘debt probe commission’ was also discussed and briefed upon.

The Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Shabbar Zaidi also addressed the meeting and informed about reform initiatives being undertaken for taxation and meeting goals set by the institute.

Comments

comments