PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss COVID-19, polio eradication drive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday telephoned Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chair Bill Gates to discuss the latest coronavirus situation and resumption of polio vaccination campaigns in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Imran apprised Bill Gates about improved COVID-19 situation in the country. He said, “The smart lockdowns policy of the government has proven to be very effective.”

The prime minister said that timely and prudent interventions enabled the government to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on health and economy had successfully averted a larger catastrophe.

PM Imran acknowledged the Gates Foundation’s continued support to Pakistan which includes COVID-19 response. He reaffirmed polio eradication as a key priority of the government.

Both PM Imran and Gates agreed to enhance the program to ensure vaccination for all children, including in the remote areas.

Read More: Bill Gates praises Pakistan’s efforts in tackling Covid-19

Earlier on August 10, the Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates had lauded Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with CNN, Bill Gates had compared the Covid-19 situation in Pakistan with Europe and acknowledged Pakistan’s flattened COVID-19 curve.

The coronavirus situation in Pakistan was like Europe, but they worked hard to bring virus cases down, Bill Gates had said in an interview.

Comments

comments