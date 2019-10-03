British PM Boris Johnson’s ‘disposable coffee cup’ snatched away

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s aide snatched away his coffee cup, the incident was caught on camera and the video quickly went viral.

As Johnson arrived for day three of the Conservative party conference on Tuesday, an aide handed him over a plastic coffee cup only to be taken away by another aide saying “No disposable cups!” The premier looked baffled but continued walking.

Did anyone spot this moment at the Conservative Party Conference?@BorisJohnson was handed a plastic coffee cup by an aide, before another aide immediately snatched it away. "No disposable cups", she was heard saying. pic.twitter.com/i1nYZ5AFjF — On Demand News (@ODN) October 1, 2019

The moment was caught on camera by UK-based reporter and the video is now all over social media.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to it:

Satirist Karl Sharro’s hilarious take on the incident.

In Western culture paper cups are considered omens of bad fortune due to the old superstitious belief that paper traps the forest spirits https://t.co/kzBlLQQMOH — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) October 1, 2019

Dan Gibson thought this is more like a scene from British comedy series The Thick of It.

This parliament becomes more like an outtake of The Thick of It. "No disposable cups" as Johnson gets his caffeine fix whisked away. https://t.co/7BkK4uAaCp — Dan Gibson (@thefishareloose) October 1, 2019

Comedy writer James Felton said the PM doesn’t care about using a disposable cup.

He doesn’t care about using a disposable cup, has to be reminded that he *should* care and gets it confiscated. Now coffee-less and miserable, the big green PR win is cancelled out by the fact it was all caught on camera anyway. Absolute perfection. pic.twitter.com/tsvyoiPz3q — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 1, 2019

Editor Yakub Qureshi joked that atleast Johnson’s press team has the disposable cup thing covered.

With all the fires that Number 10 press team are having to fight, good to know someone's got the disposable cup thing *completely covered* https://t.co/3DHO8Lt4In — Yakub Qureshi (@yqshi) October 1, 2019

British PM later took to Twitter to share he got his coffee in the end.

I got my coffee in the end. pic.twitter.com/F5cDVZHhHA — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 1, 2019

The UK government has said it will ensure all disposable coffee cups are recyclable by 2023.

Comments

comments