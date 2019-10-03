Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


British PM Boris Johnson’s ‘disposable coffee cup’ snatched away

Boris Johnson, coffee cup

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s aide snatched away his coffee cup, the incident was caught on camera and the video quickly went viral.

As Johnson arrived for day three of the Conservative party conference on Tuesday, an aide handed him over a plastic coffee cup only to be taken away by another aide saying “No disposable cups!” The premier looked baffled but continued walking.

The moment was caught on camera by UK-based reporter and the video is now all over social media.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to it:

Satirist Karl Sharro’s hilarious take on the incident.

Dan Gibson thought this is more like a scene from British comedy series The Thick of It.

Comedy writer James Felton said the PM doesn’t care about using a disposable cup.

Editor Yakub Qureshi joked that atleast Johnson’s press team has the disposable cup thing covered.

British PM later took to Twitter to share he got his coffee in the end.

The UK government has said it will ensure all disposable coffee cups are recyclable by 2023.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

World deadliest fungus discovered in Australia

Pakistan

Undercover cops played vital role in arrest of ‘child rapist’ in Chunian

Offbeat

TikTok user kills three to prove himself a ‘villain and devil’

Pakistan

Thar people tackle Locusts by eating them as food


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close