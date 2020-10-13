PM instructs cabinet to table bill for premier, presidential expenditure

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday which decided to table a bill on rationalizing top leadership expenditure in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The cabinet session discussed at length the expenses incurred on the exchequer for livelihoods of the premier and the president and decided to formulate the expenditure via parliamentary legislation.

PM Imran Khan noted that expenses of top leadership should be reasonable as he delegated the task of laying out the bill to Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan.

Mooting on the subject, the briefing in the session today stated that one of the former leaders spent Rs800 million merely on the facade of their house which was incurred on the national exchequer.

The PM noted that the income of the country people should justify the expenditure spent on the livelihoods of prime ministers and presidents.

Making an analogy to elucidate the matter, PM Khan said we cannot impose on the people of Pakistan the expenditure of leadership expenses which the British Prince cannot afford.

Following up with the decision the PM advised SAPM Awan and federal education ministers Shafqat Mehmood to track the expenditures of former premiers and presidents for the record. He asked them to furnish the track of whatever expenses were incurred on the national kitty on the account of leadership.

According to the details, the premier stated that the expenses of a poor country leadership should be in accordance with the income of its people and not too grand.

