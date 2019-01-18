PM calls for establishment of inquiry commission to probe HR abuses in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called for early establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate human rights abuses in the occupied Kashmir, as recommended by the United Nations.

He was talking to President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Maria Fernanda Espinosa who called on him in Islamabad today.

The prime minister drew the attention of the president UNGA to the massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir that have been documented in the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights report of June 2018.

Referring to blasphemous caricatures, Prime Minister Khan conveyed the deep anguish of the people of Pakistan on such attempts to hurt the feelings of billions of Muslims. The premier urged Maria Fernanda Espinosa to play her role in dissuading elements that carried out such hurtful acts.

The importance of building harmony and inter-religious understanding and dialogue was also underlined in the meeting.

PM Imran Khan commended the president for her leadership and efforts aimed at empowering the disadvantaged and marginalised people, noting that those priorities were in tune with the government’s people-centric agenda.

He also briefed her on government’s plans for creation of jobs for young Pakistanis, launching of a massive poverty alleviation programme, five million housing units and billion tree tsunami.

The UN General Assembly president expressed deep appreciation to the PM for pursuing an agenda that was anchored in the welfare of people.

She also lauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and its exemplary hospitality of millions of Afghan refugees.

Meanwhile, Maria Fernanda Espinosa also called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi were also present in the meeting.

