PM calls NDC meeting to get briefing on efforts to revive economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Development Council (NDC) on Thursday (tomorrow), reported ARY News.

The prime minister will preside over the meeting of the council in his capacity as its chairman.

It is to mention here that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is a member of the NDC.

Sources say the Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister and Gilgil Baltistan chief minister will attend the meet. Besides, the chief executives of all provinces will also be in attendance.

The NDC will get a detailed briefing on measures to resuscitate the national economy.

Various uplift projects will also come under discussion.

It will also review a report on progress thus far made towards bringing investment to the country.

Earlier, on June 13, the prime minister had set up the NDC to discuss policies and strategies for development, achieving economic growth and approving long term planning for national and regional connectivity.

Comments

comments