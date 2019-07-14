PM to chair aviation sector meeting tomorrow to take key decisions

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair an important meeting on Monday to take key decision with regard to the aviation sector, citing sources ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar, secretary aviation and other top officials will attend the meeting.

The meeting on aviation sector will take decisions to improve the standards of airports to the international level.

The session is also expected to take key decisions with regard to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) including approval of separation of two important sections from the department.

According to sources, the regulatory section of the CAA likely to be separated from the main department. Moreover, the airport services section of the CAA will likely to be offered for outsource, sources said.

The prime minister have a vision to transform Pakistan’s airports in the most modern airports of the world, sources further said.

This vision aimed at providing maximum facilities to passengers for promotion of tourism.

The Civil Aviation Authority was made an autonomous body in 1982.

