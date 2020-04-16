PM chairs high-level session to review anti-coronavirus measures

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a high-level session to review measures adopted for containing the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The premier was briefed over the current situation of the COVID-19 by federal minister and the head of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar, special assistant on health Dr Zafar Mirza and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal.

Dr Zafar Mirza apprised the premier regarding the activities of the health ministry for tracking, testing and isolation of the COVID-19 patients across the country.

NDMA chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal briefed that the third stock of protection equipment will be dispatched to provinces on Friday (tomorrow).

During the session, PM Imran Khan directed to give special attention on compiling accurate records of the COVID-19 developments. The future strategies should be designed in accordance with the statistics regarding the virus.

The premier asked the authorities to ascertain the causes of recent deaths whether the persons were infected with coronavirus or not. He added that the federal government was making decisions in view of the difficulties of a common man and permission granted to trade activities under some restrictions.

He urged nationals to show responsible behaviour and adopt social distancing besides following all precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

