PM chairs session to discuss key features of upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chairing a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad to discuss budget for the next fiscal year, ARY News reported.

The meeting discussed key features of Pakistan’s federal budget for the fiscal year 2018-19.

The government will announce its budget for the new fiscal year on Tuesday, June 11.

The officials gave detailed briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the revenue and expenditures and the state of the economy.

Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi informed the meeting about progress in the Assets Declaration Scheme recently announced by the government.

Minister of State for Revenue Hamad Azhar briefed the session about extension in the last date of tax returns and tax revenues, sources said.

According to sources, Prime Minister Khan questioned the meeting how to bring the big tax evaders into the tax net.

“Why only the salaried class pays tax,” the PM asked.

The prime minister expressed his intention of launching a crackdown against tax evaders after June 30, according to sources.

Prime Minister said that the government has announced the assets declaration scheme and also extended the date of filing the tax returns.

The government will not offer any concession to the people who will fail to get benefit from extension in filing of tax returns date, the premier said.

He said all institutions are on the government’s side to nab the tax thieves.

Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of State for Revenue Hamad Azhar, Special Assistant Sania Nishtar and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi and others attended the meeting.

Comments

comments