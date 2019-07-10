PM changes portfolio of federal minister Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has changed the portfolio of Revenue Division Minister Hammad Azhar, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Azhar has been notified as the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division, a notification issued by the Cabinet Division today said.

The portfolio of revenue division has been handed over to Prime Minister’s Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh again.

In an earlier government order the portfolio of the Revenue Division was taken back from the adviser and handed over to Hammad Azhar as the federal minister of the key government division.

Hammad Azhar, who was earlier state minister for revenue, took oath as a full federal minister on Monday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi had administered the oath of office to the minister at a ceremony at the President House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during the budget session in the National Assembly, lauding Hammad Azhar’s performance had said he (Hammad) had earned the federal ministry for emerging as a young leader with great composure.

