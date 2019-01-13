PM, CJP’s Dams Fund received Rs9bn so far

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan’s Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund has so far received over nine billion rupees.

According to an update issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, the countrywide contribution to the fund stands at around eight billion rupees while the remaining one billion rupees were contributed by expatriate Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, the SBP has directed commercial banks not to charge any service fee on the donations made to the dam fund through payment cards.

About the dam fund

The Fund was established by the federal government last year in pursuance of a Supreme Court order for raising funds for the construction of the two dams.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was the first to donate money for the fund as on July 5, he deposited Rs1 million as donation in the account titled “DIAMER BASHA AND MOHMAND DAM FUND–2018′.

The fund, which was merged with PM’s fund by PM Imran Khan on September 7, can receive donations and contributions from both domestic and international donors, individuals and companies, and the general public has been requested to contribute generously.

Donate for dam fund

All the commercial and micro-finance banks, and field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation have opened the Fund account to receive donations in cash, and through cheques, pay orders and demand drafts at all their branches across the country.

The donors can also make online donations to the Fund through internet banking, automatic teller machines (ATM) and other alternate delivery channels (ADC) using IBAN of their respective bank. The banks have sent the IBANs of the Fund account to their clients through SMS alerts, while the bank-wise list of IBANs is also available at the SBP’s web page.

Citizens can also donate Rs10 to the CJP’s dam fund by typing “dam” and sending the SMS to 8000 which will deduct the amount from the phone’s credit.

The donations can also be made through credit / debit cards from anywhere in the world by clicking the “Online collections for Supreme Court Diamer Bhasha & Mohamand Dams Fund” on the SBP’s web page.

