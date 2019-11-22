PM Imran to launch Clean Green Pakistan Index on Nov 25

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Clean Green Pakistan Index on November 25 (Monday), ARY News reported.

“The first of its kind Clean Green Pakistan Index to start healthy cleanliness competition among 19 cities across the country is going to be launched here on November 25,” announced Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Twitter.

He said that the PM Imran would launch the Clean Green Pakistan Index to start a competition among the 19 cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa based on five themes of public access to clean drinking water, safe sanitation, effective solid waste management and tree plantation.

“We are going to provide a platform to the general public to contribute their share in the government’s Clean Green Pakistan Programme. It will also help us to recognize such citizens helping in preserving the environment,” he added.

In a statement, an official of Clean Green Pakistan Programme said the data for the Clean Green Index would be collected by municipal and district departments which would be submitted through Municipal headquarters to Provincial headquarters and then to the MoCC.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is the driving force behind Clean Green Index as it is his mission to improve the country’s overall environment and cleanliness situation for sustainable development,” he added

