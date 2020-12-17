PM Imran orders speedy completion of Ravi, Island City projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to complete the Island City and Ravi Riverfront Urban Development projects within the stipulated time period, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress thus far made on the execution of the projects, PM Imran Khan said that the housing projects will boost economic activities and create jobs for the local people.

He maintained that the projects will prove to be role model for urban construction and development. The prime minister directed to hold an investment conference to take advantage of the foreign investment.

The meeting was told that the Punjab government had given a node to release funds for the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

The meeting was attended among others by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir, and Pakistan Islands Development Authority Chairman Imran Amin. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar attended the meeting through a video link.

Read More: China keen to invest in Ravi Riverfront project, PM told

Earlier on December 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had been told that the Chinese government and companies were keen to invest $3 billion in the Ravi City project in Lahore.

PM Imran, who had been presiding over a meeting of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA), was told that China had expressed deep interest to make investments of three billion dollars in Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project and that the investment did not include any kind of loan.

