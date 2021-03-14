PM Imran Khan convenes cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a federal cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss a 16-point agenda, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the federal cabinet will take several important decisions on matters ranging from the appointment of new heads of various public sector organizations to amendments in Rules of Business, 1973.

Matters pertaining to the renewal of Afghan refugees’ registration, gas development scheme procedure, usage of F-9 park, Pak-China friendship center, and FATA House will be discussed in the meeting.

The members are also expected to approve decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Read More: Federal cabinet recommends changing anti-Covid slogan after CII advice

Earlier on March 9, the federal cabinet had suggested changing the anti-COVID-19 slogan ‘Corona se darna nahin larna hai’ (Don’t be afraid of corona, fight it) after a recommendation from the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) against it.

The cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan had mulled over a petition filed before the Lahore High Court (LHC) for changing the anti-Covid tag line, suggesting that it should be replaced with the new slogan: ‘Corona waba hai, ehtiyat jis ki shifa hai’ (Corona is pandemic, precaution is its cure).

Comments

comments