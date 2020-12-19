PM Imran convenes cabinet meeting on Dec 22

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the federal cabinet on 22nd of December to discuss the current political and economic situation in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a 12-point agenda of the meeting has been issued in this regard. Interior ministry will brief the cabinet meeting on the amendments in the CDAR Ordinance-1980 while the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives will present its report on the sixth national population census.

The meeting will give its nod to release the final results of the sixth national population census. The Economic Affairs Division will brief the meeting on use of foreign funds. The State of the Industry Report for 2020 and NPRA report 2019-20 will be presented in the meeting.

The federal cabinet will also endorse the decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on December 16 to give them legal cover.

Earlier on December 15, a report of the commission that was formed to investigate the petroleum crisis in the country had been presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a federal cabinet meeting.

PM Imran had chaired a federal cabinet meeting here in Islamabad to discuss 14-point agenda. The investigation report of the petroleum commission had come under discussion.

During the meeting, PM had formed a three-member committee to review recommendations of the commissions’ report on the petroleum crisis and hinted at strict action against oil companies involved in the artificial shortage of fuel.

